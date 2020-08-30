Eddie Roberts

Eddie RobertsAiken - Eddie Dean Roberts, age 71, of Aiken, S. C., son of the late George Roberts, Jr. and the late Robie Cobb Roberts, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, August 26, 2020.He is survived by a son, Michael Roberts; a step-daughter, Maggie Allen and a brother, Bobby Roberts. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Lorraine Freeman.He was a retired operator with W. R. Grace Clay Company. He was a US Army Veteran and was of the Baptist Faith. Hunting was his favorite hobby. He loved his family, friends and his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ with all of his heart. A man of his caliber shall be greatly missed by his family and many friends. Death is not the end, as he has just made that great transition to his new Heavenly home. Yes, Earth's loss is truly Heaven's gain.A graveside service, celebrating his life, will be held at the Vaucluse Cemetery on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Henry Harnage officiating.Napier Funeral Home, Inc., 315 Main St., Graniteville, S.C. 29829 is in charge of the funeral arrangements. You can visit the online guest register by logging on to