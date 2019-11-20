Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edgar William Bill Kegg Jr.. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life Fort Ashby , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Edgar 'Bill' William Kegg, Jr.

Aiken - Edgar William Kegg, Jr. (Bill) 83, passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019, in Aiken, SC where he has resided since December 2017, relocating from Fort Ashby, WV. Born in Cumberland, MD on June 20, 1936, he was the son of the late Edgar and Gladys (Porter) Kegg. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Jean Lacey, the mother of his four adult children; his sister, Nancy Lyden; his Godfather, Uncle Suter Kegg; and his best friend Pat Himmler. While living in Fort Ashby, WV, Bill was an active parishioner of Annunciation of Our Lord Church. After relocating to Aiken, SC, Bill faithfully attended St. Mary's Help of Christians Catholic Church.

Bill was a proud graduate of LaSalle High School, Cumberland, MD, was a Navy veteran, attended Allegany Community College, and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Bill enjoyed traveling with his wife Bev, particularly to Ireland, Italy, Alaska, and for his seventieth birthday to Australia. Bill was a lifetime member of many worthwhile organizations, including the K of C, the American Legion, and the Cumberland Outdoor Club, having enjoyed serving as the coach of the shooting team and hunter safety classes. He was awarded the honor of being The National Rifle Association Instructor of the Year throughout the US and Canada. Bill retired from Landis Office Center as a sales associate where he was afforded the opportunity to meet many wonderful friends in the tri-state area.

After relocating to Aiken, Bill once again found himself surrounded by fun-loving and faithful friends, particularly those living in the Pin Oak Farm community.

Bill is survived by his loving wife, Dr. Bev Wilcox; his four children Ed, Tom (Kassie), Bob (Christy) Kegg, and Nora (Steve) Studnicki; his grandchildren Elizabeth and Will Kegg, and Caleb Flanagan; his brother, Tom Kegg. In-laws include Jeanie (Harry) Sullivan-Vaughn; Dian Wilcox; Sandy (Peter) Hackley; Melanie (Fred) Brokaw; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Those wishing to honor Bill's memory may do so, in lieu of flowers, make contributions to the Kegg/Wilcox Scholarship fund at Allegany College of Maryland, care of the Foundation Office, Cumberland, MD, Friends of the Animal Shelter (FOTAS) P. O. Box 2207 Aiken, SC 29802, or a .

A celebration of Bill's life will be held in Fort Ashby, WV on Saturday, December 7th, 2019.

www.shellhouseriversfuneralhome.com



Edgar 'Bill' William Kegg, Jr.Aiken - Edgar William Kegg, Jr. (Bill) 83, passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019, in Aiken, SC where he has resided since December 2017, relocating from Fort Ashby, WV. Born in Cumberland, MD on June 20, 1936, he was the son of the late Edgar and Gladys (Porter) Kegg. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Jean Lacey, the mother of his four adult children; his sister, Nancy Lyden; his Godfather, Uncle Suter Kegg; and his best friend Pat Himmler. While living in Fort Ashby, WV, Bill was an active parishioner of Annunciation of Our Lord Church. After relocating to Aiken, SC, Bill faithfully attended St. Mary's Help of Christians Catholic Church.Bill was a proud graduate of LaSalle High School, Cumberland, MD, was a Navy veteran, attended Allegany Community College, and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Bill enjoyed traveling with his wife Bev, particularly to Ireland, Italy, Alaska, and for his seventieth birthday to Australia. Bill was a lifetime member of many worthwhile organizations, including the K of C, the American Legion, and the Cumberland Outdoor Club, having enjoyed serving as the coach of the shooting team and hunter safety classes. He was awarded the honor of being The National Rifle Association Instructor of the Year throughout the US and Canada. Bill retired from Landis Office Center as a sales associate where he was afforded the opportunity to meet many wonderful friends in the tri-state area.After relocating to Aiken, Bill once again found himself surrounded by fun-loving and faithful friends, particularly those living in the Pin Oak Farm community.Bill is survived by his loving wife, Dr. Bev Wilcox; his four children Ed, Tom (Kassie), Bob (Christy) Kegg, and Nora (Steve) Studnicki; his grandchildren Elizabeth and Will Kegg, and Caleb Flanagan; his brother, Tom Kegg. In-laws include Jeanie (Harry) Sullivan-Vaughn; Dian Wilcox; Sandy (Peter) Hackley; Melanie (Fred) Brokaw; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.Those wishing to honor Bill's memory may do so, in lieu of flowers, make contributions to the Kegg/Wilcox Scholarship fund at Allegany College of Maryland, care of the Foundation Office, Cumberland, MD, Friends of the Animal Shelter (FOTAS) P. O. Box 2207 Aiken, SC 29802, or a .A celebration of Bill's life will be held in Fort Ashby, WV on Saturday, December 7th, 2019. Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Nov. 20 to Nov. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy Return to Today's Obituaries for The Aiken Standard Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations