Edith Lois DichiaraJACKSON - Edith Lois Dichiara, age 71, entered into rest Thursday, July 30, 2020.Edie, as she was affectionately known, was born September 18, 1948 in Jersey City, New Jersey to the late Edwin G. Parke Sr. and the late Alice Elizabeth Parke. She had been a resident of the area since 1983. She was an LPN by trade. Edie was a vacation club member with Disney and loved the beach and her tablet. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Alice Gardner; and two brothers, Robert Parke and John Parke.Survivors include her husband of fifty-two years, Alfred Dichiara, Jackson, SC; two daughters, Carol McWhorter, Evans, GA and Caren Dichiara, Louisville, KY; six grandchildren, Bianca, Joey, Parker, Brennan, Westley, and Harper; one great-granddaughter, Isabella; a brother, Edwin G. Parke Jr.; a sister, Jean Stewart; two sisters-in-law, Mary Jane Parke and Geri Parke, and several nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.Friends may call on Sunday, August 2, 2020 from 3:00 until 5:00 p.m. at George Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held Sunday at 7:00 p.m. in Jackson Memorial Park, Jackson, SC, with Gary Platt officiating. Pallbearers will be Joseph McWhorter, Kurt Bargmann, Terry Lewis, Wayne Parke, Brennan Price, and Tom Herman.The Historic George Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.Expressions of sympathy for the family may be left by visiting