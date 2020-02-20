Home

POWERED BY

Services
Napier Funeral Home
315 Main St.
Graniteville, SC 29829
(803) 663-3131
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
the Staalman home

Edith Staalman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edith Staalman Obituary
Edith Staalman
Aiken - Edith M. Staalman, age 97, beloved wife of the late Imke Wessel Staalman, Jr. entered into eternal rest on Wednesday February 19th, 2020 at her home in Aiken, SC. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Stallman McCloskey; granddaughters, Laura Marie Ferrazzano, Katheryn Ferrazzano (David Neel) Griffin; great granddaughters, Grace Lee Griffin and Faith Need Griffin. In addition to her husband she is preceded in death by her parents, Gilbert Fayette, Jr. and Mary Beatrice Willie Winslow; sister, Mary Roberta Winslow Smith and brother, Conrad Eugene Winslow. The family will greet friends at the Staalman home on Saturday February 22nd, 2020 from 2-4pm. Mrs. Staalman will be conveyed to the care of Money and King Funeral Home in Vienna, Virginia, where she will be laid to rest at National Memorial Park in Falls Church, Virginia. Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements. To send an expression of sympathy, you may visit the guestbook at www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Feb. 20 to Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -