|
|
Edith Staalman
Aiken - Edith M. Staalman, age 97, beloved wife of the late Imke Wessel Staalman, Jr. entered into eternal rest on Wednesday February 19th, 2020 at her home in Aiken, SC. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Stallman McCloskey; granddaughters, Laura Marie Ferrazzano, Katheryn Ferrazzano (David Neel) Griffin; great granddaughters, Grace Lee Griffin and Faith Need Griffin. In addition to her husband she is preceded in death by her parents, Gilbert Fayette, Jr. and Mary Beatrice Willie Winslow; sister, Mary Roberta Winslow Smith and brother, Conrad Eugene Winslow. The family will greet friends at the Staalman home on Saturday February 22nd, 2020 from 2-4pm. Mrs. Staalman will be conveyed to the care of Money and King Funeral Home in Vienna, Virginia, where she will be laid to rest at National Memorial Park in Falls Church, Virginia. Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements. To send an expression of sympathy, you may visit the guestbook at www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Feb. 20 to Feb. 26, 2020