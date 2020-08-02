Edith Wallenburg SheltonCOLUMBIA - Edith Wallenburg Shelton, 74, of Columbia, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Born in Augusta, GA, on September 15, 1945, she was a daughter of the late Walter Gustave and Edith Fleming Tarver Wallenburg.In Columbia is where she met the love of her life, Gary, and it was love at first sight for both of them. She was kind and loving and a perpetual optimist. She saw aging as a blessing and a gift because it meant you got more time to spend with those you love. Survivors include her husband of 48 years, Gary; daughter, Catie (Andy); grandchildren, Sophie and Maren; and siblings Elizabeth, Catherine, and Gracie. She was preceded in death by her brother John.The graveside service for Mrs. Shelton will be held at 10am, Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at The Episcopal Church of St. Simon & St. Jude Cemetery.Memorials may be made in Edie's name to Leeza's Care Connection in Columbia, SC.Memories, condolences and more information may be found at