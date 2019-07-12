Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edna Beck Ivey. View Sign Service Information George Funeral Home & Cremation Center 211 Park Avenue, SW Aiken , SC 29801 (803)-649-6234 Funeral service 3:00 PM The First Baptist Church Langley , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Edna Beck Ivey

BATH - Edna Beck Ivey, 87, departed this life the way she lived it, peacefully and gracefully, at home on Thursday, July 11, 2019. She was welcomed into eternity by her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and her adoring husband of sixty-one years as well as other family and friends that made it there before her.

Edna was born May 28, 1932 at home in Johnstown, SC to the late John and Mamie Beck. She retired as an office clerk from the Clearwater Finishing Plant after thirty-eight years of service. Edna was a faithful member of The First Baptist Church of Langley and The Ivey Club at Pine Grove Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, Edna was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Farrell Ivey; her four brothers and their wives, J.B., Roland, Ralph, and William Beck; long-time family friends, Pic and Yoshiko "Mechiko" Green; and many extended family members.

She is survived by a special niece and nephew, Helen Beck Waters and Cody Anderson; special friends who were more like family, Debby and Mike Markwalter, Donny Green, Dale Green, Deanna and Dr. Terry Ellis, Diane Green; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family, church family and friends.

Friends may call this Saturday evening from 6 until 8 PM at George Funeral Home in downtown Aiken.

Funeral services will be held at 3 PM Sunday, July 14, 2019 from The First Baptist Church of Langley. The Rev. Rich Wilson will officiate. She will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband in Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be directed to The First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 321, Langley, SC 29834.

Edna will be remembered as wonderful wife, aunt, sister, cousin, and friend to all who knew her.

A special thank you to family, friends, church family, and the professional caretakers that allowed her to pass away at home as she wanted.

The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.

Expressions of sympathy for the family may be left by visiting



