Edward Benson
WARRENVILLE - A graveside service with full military honors accorded by a United States Army Honor Guard, for SFC. Edward Allen Benson, 77, of Warrenville, SC, who entered into rest on Friday, husband of Eyvonne Baughman Benson, will be held on Tuesday, at 2 o'clock in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Graniteville, SC. In accordance with his wishes, no visitation will be held at the funeral home. Visit www.HatcherFuneralHome.com to share memories and leave a message of condolence for the family.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Sept. 22, 2019