Edward Holsonback
Graniteville - Mr. Edward E. Holsonback, age 96, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 18th, 2019 at AU Medical Centers in Augusta, Ga. He is survived by his precious wife of 75 years, Mary Alice Jones Holsonback; daughter, Patsy (Buck) Cleckley; and grandson, Ron Cleckley. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ahile and Viola Clark Holsonback; and brother, James "Bill" Holsonback. Mr. Holsonback was a service manager for Owensby Buick from which he retired in 1986. He also served in the United States Navy as a World War II Veteran. He and his wife Alice have been members of St. John United Methodist Church in Graniteville for nearly 70 years. He will be greatly missed by all. A funeral service celebrating his life will be held on Wednesday, May 22nd, 2019 at St. John United Methodist Church in Graniteville at 11am with Pastor Alan Quarles officiating. The interment will be private. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. If so desired, memorials may be made to St. John United Methodist Church in Graniteville, in memory of Mr. Edward Holsonback. Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements. To send an expression of sympathy, you may visit the guestbook at www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on May 21, 2019