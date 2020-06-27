Edward Lyle
New Ellenton - Edward Lyle, 68, of New Ellenton, SC passed away on June 9th, 2020. He was a devout member of Pineview Baptist Church, in New Ellenton. He was well known in the community for being the 'Car Doctor', as well as an honest car salesman. He was proceeded in death by his eldest son, Christopher Lyle, and is survived by his son Stephen Lyle, of Lexington, SC (Shaunnah Lyle), and his grandchildren, Paisley Lyle, Bobbie Lyle and Christopher Lyle.
A memorial service was held at Pineview Baptist Church on June 13th, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations to the church in Edward's name were requested.

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jun. 27 to Jul. 8, 2020.
