Edward "Wayne" Moseley
AIKEN - Edward "Wayne" Moseley, age 63, entered into rest Saturday, January 25, 2020.
Wayne was born May 23, 1956 in Aiken, SC to Gaye Galloway Burch and the late Edward Moseley. He was raised by Edward and Edith Moseley. He was a life-long area resident. He graduated from The University of South Carolina Aiken with a bachelor's degree in Accounting and retired from Aiken-Barnwell Mental Health. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Aiken. Wayne will be remembered for his love of his family; especially for his children, grandchildren, and his dogs.
In addition to his father, Edward Moseley, Wayne was preceded in death by his brother, Chris Moseley.
Survivors, in addition to his mother, Gaye, include his beloved wife, Toni Elizabeth Moseley; step-mother, Edith Moseley; four sons, Nathanial Wayne Moseley, Aiken, SC, Sheldon Ross Moseley, Waldorf, MD, Boyce Lee Treadwell III (Georgiana), Ft. Mitchell, AL, and Christopher Edward Treadwell (Ashley), Lincolnton, GA; grandchildren, Daniel, Grace, Mia, Ethan, Crissy, Christopher, Liza, Carson, Lanee, and Garrett; step-brothers, Craig Clamp (Kathy) and Calvin Clamp (Gayle), and his sister-in-law, Lynn Moseley.
The family will receive friends beginning at 11:00 am on Friday, January 31, 2020 at George Funeral Home with a funeral service will following at 12:00 pm in The George Funeral Chapel with Pastor Bryant Neal officiating. Interment will follow in Southlawn Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce De Leon Blvd., Miami, FL 33134 (copdfoundation.org).
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy for the family may be left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jan. 27 to Feb. 5, 2020