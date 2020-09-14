Edwin Randolph Kendrick

SHELBY, N.C. - The life journey of Edwin Randolph Kendrick came to an end on September 12, 2020. It began as the first-born of Hugh Quinn and Louvice Lowery Kendrick of Shelby, NC on November 8, 1920. After graduation from Number 3 School, Edwin did various jobs until World War II began. Then, he became part of the Greatest Generation.

Before leaving for the European Front in 1943, however, Edwin went AWOL to marry Juanita Glance (from Canton, NC), a nurse-in-training at the Shelby Hospital School of Nursing. He served as an Army Medic with the 30th Infantry Division, 119th Regiment participating in five important campaigns: Normandy, Northern France, Rhineland, Ardennes, and Central Europe.

After the war, Edwin worked for a few years at Dover Mill before moving to Aiken, SC to work security at the Savannah River Plant. After retirement in 1985, he and Juanita returned to his hometown of Shelby, NC.

He was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church and a life-long member of the VFW.

Edwin is survived by a son, Ronald Edwin Kendrick (Vicki) of Lillington, NC; Daughter-in-Law, Betty Kendrick of Brevard, NC; Granddaughters Kristin K. Wolfe (Chris) of Oakland, CA and Erin K. Johnson (John Michael) of Rockwell, NC. Grandson, Shawn R. Kendrick of Lillington, NC, and three Great-grandchildren, Molly and Weston Wolfe and Olive Grace Johnson.

Edwin is predeceased by his wife, Juanita; his son, Gary Dean Kendrick of Brevard, NC; his Great-granddaughter, Bridget Leigh Johnson, Salisbury, NC; his brother, Lawson Kendrick, Aiken, SC; and his sisters, Rebecca Borders, York, SC and Betty Catherine Davis, Monroe, NC.

A graveside service will be held in the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 3:00. Covid protocols will be in place.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Pleasant Hill Church, 2338 Pleasant Hill Church Road, Grover, NC 28073.



