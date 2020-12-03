Effie ReddGraniteville - Effie Gertrude Redd, age 91, of Graniteville, S.C., daughter of the late Joseph Earl Black and the Olive Elizabeth McGee Black, entered into eternal rest at Aiken Regional Medical Center on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.She is survived by her husband of 73 years, Hiram Julian Redd; a daughter, Donna (Tom) Hair; four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Bette (Wallace) Greer and her son, Hiram Joseph Redd. She was born in Trenton, S.C. and has been a lifelong resident of Aiken County, S.C.She has been a devoted member of Saint James Lutheran Church for 80 years. She was a member of the Leisure Club for 25 years. Her family was extremely important to her, and she was most happy when she was spending time with her grandchildren, Jennifer (Kevin) Redman; Jodi (Travis) Tyler; Brandon (Julie) Hair; Sara (Zack) Hoisington; and her great grandchildren, Hunter Redman, Sydney Redman, Payton Tyler, Emma Caroline Tyler, Abigail Tyler, Thomas Hair and Evie Hair. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She will be missed by her family and all whose lives she touched, but death is not the end, as she will live on forever in the hearts of her family and the many people who knew her. Heaven has gained a true angel.A service, celebrating her life and homegoing, will be held at St. James Lutheran Church in Graniteville, S.C. on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 2:00 PM with Pastor Linda Anderson officiating, assisted by Pastor Barry Antley. The interment will follow at the Graniteville Cemetery. The Pallbearers will be Don Hatcher, Mike Willis, Tony Carroll, Kenneth Johnson, Carl Silas and Gaines Entrekis. Memorials, in her honor, may be made to St. James Lutheran Church, 200 Laurel Drive., Graniteville, S.C. 29829. Napier Funeral Home 315 Main Street. Graniteville SC, 29829 is in charge of all arrangements.You may sign the guest registry at