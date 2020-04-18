Home

Elder Theadore Ted Collins

Elder Theadore Ted Collins Obituary
Elder Theadore "Ted" Collins
Aiken - Elder Theadore "Ted" Collins, 74, of 434 Hampton Ave. NW , passed away Monday, April 13, 2020. A graveside service will be held 1 PM Monday, April 20, 2020 at Aiken Memorial Gardens with Bishop Theodore Myers, Officiating. Those who would like to show support to the family may do so by lining the driveway of the cemetery and remaining in or by your car during the service.
Elder Collins was the pastor of Bible Way Church of Saluda, SC. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Bernette Collins; one son, Teddy; a step-daughter, Renee; three stepsons, Tilton, Roy and Carlos; two sisters; and two brothers.
Friends may call Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home, 126 Fairfield Street SE., Aiken, SC 29801, 803-649-6123 from 4-6PM Sunday.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Apr. 18 to Apr. 29, 2020
