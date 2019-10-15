Eldon Williams
BLACKVILLE - Funeral services for Eldon Williams, 78, of Blackville, SC, will be held at three o'clock p.m., Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Folk Funeral Home, Williston, SC; burial will be in the Springfield Cemetery. The family will receive friends from six to eight p.m., Tuesday at the funeral home in Williston, SC. Eldon passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019.
Survivors include his loving wife of 46 years, Mildred Cook Williams; daughters Debbie Frickling of Middleburg, FL, Lynn (Ken) Dodson and Renea (Phillip) Delk all of Barnwell; sons, Johnny (Cindy) Williams of Orangeburg, Timmy (Brandy) Williams of Darlington and Henry (Tina) Williams of Jacksonville, NC; sisters Catherine Jackson of Cottageville and Laura Ann Williams of Salley; brothers Billy (Sandra) Williams of North and Nathan Williams of Salley; 22 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by a son Mickey Williams; sisters Mary Beason, Louise Williams; brothers Earl, Ezell "Junior", Wesley, Clyde and Robert.
The family would like to thank all of their church family for the kindness and prayers shown to them during Eldon's illness and a special thanks to his home health nurses Paige McCrary and Tiffany Detrick.
Visit our on-line registry at www.folkfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Oct. 15 to Oct. 23, 2019