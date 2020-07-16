1/1
Eldora Bush Ligons
Eldora Bush Ligons
Aiken - Mrs. Eldora Bush Ligons, age 70, mother of Linda L. Bush and Carvin Lamont Ligons, of 42 Moody St, entered into eternal rest, Monday, July 13, 2020 at University Hospital, Augusta, GA.
Graveside services will be held 11 AM Saturday July 18, 2020 at Coleman Ridge Baptist Church, 1605 McCreight Rd., Ridge Spring, SC, with T.J. Conley, Pastor. Eldora was 1969 Graduate of Martha Schofield High School. Friends may call her daughter, Ms. Linda Bush @ 803-270-7901 or Jackson-Brooks Chapel, 606 Main St., New Ellenton, SC 29809 @803-649-6123 Friday from 5-8 PM.

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jul. 16 to Jul. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jackson-Brooks Chapel
606 Main St.
New Ellenton, SC 29809
803-649-6123
