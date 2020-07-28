1/1
Eleanor K. Conner "Kathy" Henderson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eleanor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eleanor K. Conner Henderson
JOHNSTON - Eleanor K. "Kathy" Conner Henderson, 90, wife of the late Rev. Clinton D. Henderson entered into rest on Sunday, July 26, 2020.
A Graveside Service will be held at 10 AM Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Harmony United Methodist Church Cemetery in Johnston, SC. Due to COVID-19 social distancing will be observed, and facial masks requested.
Mrs. Henderson was born in Jackson, Tenn. and was the daughter of the late Grover Cleveland "Cleve" and Eleanor Kenney Conner. She was a retired School Teacher and a member of Providence Baptist Church. She was a pianist for numerous churches and her love of music began at age 6 playing piano.
Survivors include one son, Dan (Deborah) Henderson; three grandchildren, Clint (Erin) Henderson, Russell (Anna) Henderson, and Jason Henderson; three great grandchildren, Daniel, Cole, and John Lewis Henderson. She was predeceased by an infant daughter, Judith Lynn Henderson.
Memorials may be made to Providence Baptist Church, 1701 Hwy 191, Johnston, SC 29824.
Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Please share a memory at
www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jul. 28 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Harmony United Methodist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, Inc.
801 Columbia Road
Edgefield, SC 29824
803-637-6536
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved