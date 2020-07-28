Eleanor K. Conner HendersonJOHNSTON - Eleanor K. "Kathy" Conner Henderson, 90, wife of the late Rev. Clinton D. Henderson entered into rest on Sunday, July 26, 2020.A Graveside Service will be held at 10 AM Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Harmony United Methodist Church Cemetery in Johnston, SC. Due to COVID-19 social distancing will be observed, and facial masks requested.Mrs. Henderson was born in Jackson, Tenn. and was the daughter of the late Grover Cleveland "Cleve" and Eleanor Kenney Conner. She was a retired School Teacher and a member of Providence Baptist Church. She was a pianist for numerous churches and her love of music began at age 6 playing piano.Survivors include one son, Dan (Deborah) Henderson; three grandchildren, Clint (Erin) Henderson, Russell (Anna) Henderson, and Jason Henderson; three great grandchildren, Daniel, Cole, and John Lewis Henderson. She was predeceased by an infant daughter, Judith Lynn Henderson.Memorials may be made to Providence Baptist Church, 1701 Hwy 191, Johnston, SC 29824.Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.Please share a memory at