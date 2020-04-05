|
|
Elijah L. Blocker
AIKEN - Mr. Elijah L. Blocker, 92, of 131 Hancock Rd, entered into rest April 4, 2020 at his residence. Funeral arrangements will be announced.
Mr. Blocker was a member of the Springfield Missionary Baptist Church in Eureka where he served as a deacon.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy Blocker, Aiken; three daughters, Annie Pearl (Benjamin) McKenzie, New Ellenton, Eliza (Oscar) Drummings, Aiken & Miriam (Talmadge) Pope, Evans, GA; seven sons, Elijah (Louise) Blocker Jr, James (Stephanie) Blocker, John Blocker, Thomas (Cheryl) Blocker, Vydale Blocker all of Aiken, Andrew (Lena) Blocker & Ernest (Debra) Blocker both of North Augusta; 34 Grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY 390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Apr. 5 to Apr. 15, 2020