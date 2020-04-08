|
Elizabeth Barrett
Trussville, Al - Elizabeth "Myrtle" Barrett, age 89, ascended into the gates of Heaven on April 3rd, 2020 where she was met by her heavenly father, loving husband Percy Odell Barrett, son Robert Odell Barrett and great grandson Easton Taylor Hodson. Elizabeth was a native of Gloverville, SC. However, for the last joy filled years of her life, she was living under the care of her son in law Milton and daughter Rechelle in Trussville, Al. Surviving family members include daughters, Rechelle (Milton) Sexton, Rita (Randy) Livingston; son Ronald (Wanda) Barrett; and daughter in law Rhonda Barrett. A private family graveside service will be held on Thursday April 9th, 2020 at Sunset Memory Gardens with Pastor Pennye Duncan officiating. The interment will immediately follow. Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Apr. 8 to Apr. 15, 2020