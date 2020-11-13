1/
Elizabeth ?Beth? Garnett Noyes
Elizabeth "Beth" Garnett Noyes
Columbia - Elizabeth "Beth" Garnett Noyes, 69, wife of William R. "Bill" Noyes, died Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Prisma Health Richland Hospital in Columbia, SC.
Born in Columbia, she was the daughter of the late Stanford Taylor "Chuck" Garnett and Elizabeth "Betty" McCreight Garnett.
Beth was a 1969 graduate of Dreher High School and attended Winthrop College where she developed lifelong friends with her suitemates. She was a former dental assistant for Dr. Henry Asbill and was a former legal secretary for Cam & Mary Lewis Attorneys.
Surviving are her husband of Columbia; one brother, Dr. Stanford Taylor Garnett, III, (Leslie) of Aiken, SC; one nephew, Stanford Taylor Garnett, IV (Kristen) of Charlotte, NC; a niece, Katie Morrow Garnett of Asheville, NC; three great-nephews, Davis Garnett, Patrick Garnett, Thaddeus Garnett and a great-niece, Graceyn Garnett.
She was preceded in death by a nephew, Bishop Daly Pope Garnett.
A Celebration of Beth's life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to St. Martin's In-the-Field Episcopal Church, 5220 Clemson Avenue, Columbia, SC 29206.
Elmore Hill McCreight Funeral Home & Crematory, 221 Broad Street, Sumter, is in charge of the arrangements (803) 775-9386.
Online condolences may be sent to
www.sumterfunerals.com

MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Elmore-Hill-McCreight Funeral Home
221 Broad Street
Sumter, SC 29150
(803) 775-9386
Memories & Condolences
November 9, 2020
Beth became our de-facto photo historian for Dreher Class of '69. She was always there with a smile and a camera. I have lots of pictures from past class reunions and would like to post them if anyone knows how - thanks for the good times Beth: your light will always shine....
Sonny Franks
November 9, 2020
Sonny Franks
Classmate
November 9, 2020
Dear Bill and Family.
Please accept our most sincere condolences upon Beth’s passing.
She was always a wonderful person, always pleasant to be around, and such a lively personality. I think I remember her being just like this so many years ago in Mrs. McCreight’s kindergarten (class of 1955).
We will all miss her terribly and she will always be remembered in our thoughts and prayers.
Allen and Cheryl Fisher
Friend
November 9, 2020
Bill, I was very saddened to read about Beth's passing. I always enjoyed being able to spend time with y'all on the occasions when we together. She was a sweet soul and will be greatly missed. You will be in my thoughts and prayers.
Jimmy Jones
Friend
November 9, 2020
Bill,
My deepest sympathies to you and your family on this sad occasion. Beth was always the life of the party and a shining light in your life. The love you both shared was so evident and will live forever.
Geoff
Geoff Mason
Friend
November 7, 2020
Bill,
My condolences on the loss of Beth. I know that she was the light of your life. May you be comforted with the memories of the wonderful times you shared with her.
Eleanor Odom
Coworker
November 7, 2020
Bill, I hope you are ok. I'm so sorry for your loss. She was a grsat lady. I will miss her.
Tommy Mann
Friend
November 6, 2020
So, so sorry to hear this sad news. Beth always had a smile on her face back in the Dreher High days. My sincerest condolences to the family.
Teddy Heffner
Classmate
November 6, 2020
Beth and Bill have been our good friends and neighbors for 22 years. We spent many lovely weekends reading, chatting, and relaxing around the pool with them over the years, and many happy hours enjoying a drink with them. Beth loved to laugh and we have a lot of fun memories of watching her laugh until she cried. Beth was always beautifully dressed and made her home equally as lovely. She was well known for hosting her annual holiday party which included spectacular decorations, delicious food and lots of fun. Beth was a loving mom to her dog Lulu, and then to her dog Ben. One of her many thoughtful traits was sending birthday cards to her friends even in this time of emails and texts. We miss Beth already. Taylor, she spoke affectionately of you and your family very often and loved spending Christmas with you all. Bill, she clearly loved you deeply and always wanted to be by your side. You all have our sincere condolences.
Sue Doran and Drew Brasher
Sue Doran
Friend
