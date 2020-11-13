Beth and Bill have been our good friends and neighbors for 22 years. We spent many lovely weekends reading, chatting, and relaxing around the pool with them over the years, and many happy hours enjoying a drink with them. Beth loved to laugh and we have a lot of fun memories of watching her laugh until she cried. Beth was always beautifully dressed and made her home equally as lovely. She was well known for hosting her annual holiday party which included spectacular decorations, delicious food and lots of fun. Beth was a loving mom to her dog Lulu, and then to her dog Ben. One of her many thoughtful traits was sending birthday cards to her friends even in this time of emails and texts. We miss Beth already. Taylor, she spoke affectionately of you and your family very often and loved spending Christmas with you all. Bill, she clearly loved you deeply and always wanted to be by your side. You all have our sincere condolences.

Sue Doran and Drew Brasher

