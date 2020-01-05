|
Elizabeth Cutright
Augusta, Ga - Ms. Elizabeth Carolyn Rickman Cutright, age 88, entered into rest on Monday December 30th, 2019 at Amara Healthcare in Augusta, Ga. She is survived by her daughters, Sonya Cutright (Hernando) Diaz, Robin Cutright Labry; grandchildren, Natasha Arce, Jason and Ray Labry, Dawn and Dustin Diaz; and great grandchildren, Jason and Addison Cutright, Ray Labry, Jr. She is preceded in death by her parents, Alfred Franklin, Sr. and Theresa Jones Michalek Rickman; daughter, Rhonda Theresa Cutright; and brother, Alfred Franklin "Frank" Rickman, Jr. Mrs. Cutright was previously a resident of Graniteville and a member of St. John United Methodist Church. She worked on many projects for the South Carolina Department of Transportation, from which she retired. She will be greatly missed by all whose lives she touched. Services for Ms. Cutright will be private. Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements. To send an expression of sympathy, you may visit the guestbook at www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jan. 5 to Jan. 8, 2020