Elizabeth Deloach Tuer
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Deloach Tuer.
AIKEN - Elizabeth Deloach Tuer, age 92, died Sunday, February 24, 2019 at home.
She was a life-long Aiken resident and a very accomplished concert pianist. She is survived by a brother, Clarence Lamont Deloach and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be private.
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 9803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may be left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com
George Funeral Home & Cremation Center
211 Park Avenue, SW
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 220-0728
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Feb. 28, 2019