Elizabeth Dicks

Obituary
Elizabeth Dicks
AIKEN - Ms. Elizabeth Dicks entered into eternal rest on Friday, October 18, 2019 at The Place At Pepper Hill Aiken, SC.
The Home Going Celebration for Ms. Elizabeth Dicks will be conducted on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Jordan Baptist Church, 300 Skyland Farm Road, Williston, SC 29853, with Reverend Darrell Blocker and Reverend Beverly Ashley officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 1:00 PM- 8:00 PM at Simmons Funeral Home of Williston, Inc.
Family and friends may call the residence of her daughter Mrs. Betty Dennis. 100 Jaybird Road. Salley, SC 29137 or Simmons Funeral Home of Williston, Inc., 13188 Main St. Williston, SC 29853, (803) 266-7808.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Oct. 25 to Oct. 30, 2019
