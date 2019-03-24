Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Dill. View Sign

Elizabeth Dill

PANAMA CITY, FL - Elizabeth Dill, former Director of Christian Education at St John's United Methodist Church, died Sunday March 17, 2019, in Panama City, Florida. Elizabeth was born to Nina and George

Cavagnaro on February 28, 1932 in Wayland, New York. She grew up in upstate New York with her sister, Velma Cavagnaro Durland (deceased). After the sudden death of her dad, her mom married Rev. Alfred Underhill, who had two daughters, Muriel Underhill Anderson (Deceased) and Doris Underhill Stiner.

In 1954 Elizabeth graduated Magnum Cum Laude from State University of New York with a degree in education and married Thomas Earl Dill, Jr. From 1977 to 1982, Elizabeth was the director of the Mental Health Association of Aiken County. She would later pursue a Masters in Christian Education from Scarritt Graduate School in Nashville and Garret Theological Seminary at

Elizabeth is survived by her children, Thomas Earl Dill, III (wife Robin), Cathy Ann Dill Odom (husband Timothy Odom, deceased), and Lynn Ann Dill Lancaster (husband William), seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Her memorial service will be at 1 PM, March 31, 2019 at St John's United Methodist Church in Aiken, SC with the Rev Ken Nelson and Nancy Reid officiating.

Elizabeth DillPANAMA CITY, FL - Elizabeth Dill, former Director of Christian Education at St John's United Methodist Church, died Sunday March 17, 2019, in Panama City, Florida. Elizabeth was born to Nina and GeorgeCavagnaro on February 28, 1932 in Wayland, New York. She grew up in upstate New York with her sister, Velma Cavagnaro Durland (deceased). After the sudden death of her dad, her mom married Rev. Alfred Underhill, who had two daughters, Muriel Underhill Anderson (Deceased) and Doris Underhill Stiner.In 1954 Elizabeth graduated Magnum Cum Laude from State University of New York with a degree in education and married Thomas Earl Dill, Jr. From 1977 to 1982, Elizabeth was the director of the Mental Health Association of Aiken County. She would later pursue a Masters in Christian Education from Scarritt Graduate School in Nashville and Garret Theological Seminary at Northwestern University . She was consecrated Diaconal Minister of Education at South Carolina Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church in 1990 and ordained Deacon in Full Connection at SC Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church in 1997. She served St John's United Methodist Church from 1982 to 2001. During this time she served on the Orangeburg District Board of Ordained Ministry of the United Methodist Church as well as the SC Conference Board of Ordained Ministry. After her retirement in 2001, Elizabeth continued to faithfully serve her church being one of the teachers of the Asbury Sunday School class, a member of St. John's Circle # 7, Stephen Minister, and a member of the Sisters Thursday Bible Study. Elizabeth was an avid reader, participating in many local book clubs.Elizabeth is survived by her children, Thomas Earl Dill, III (wife Robin), Cathy Ann Dill Odom (husband Timothy Odom, deceased), and Lynn Ann Dill Lancaster (husband William), seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.Her memorial service will be at 1 PM, March 31, 2019 at St John's United Methodist Church in Aiken, SC with the Rev Ken Nelson and Nancy Reid officiating. Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Mar. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Northwestern University Return to today's Obituaries for The Aiken Standard Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close