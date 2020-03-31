|
Elizabeth Dyches
AIKEN - On Thursday, March 26, 2020, Elizabeth Ann Borden Dyches, beloved wife of Boncil Henry "Bo" Dyches, Jr. passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her four children and her loving husband. She was 86 years old.
A private graveside service was held on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Westover Memorial Park in Augusta, GA. The family is planning a Celebration of Life memorial service to be held at a later date at New Covenant Presbyterian Church of Aiken.
Elizabeth, Lib to her friends, was an accomplished vocalist and pianist and was offered a scholarship to The Julliard School. She gave up this opportunity to marry Bo, a Citadel graduate and the love of her life.
In addition to her husband of almost 68 years, Lib is survived by her four children, Deborra (Steve) Campbell, Charlotte, NC, Elizabeth "Beth" (John) Keen, St. Simmons Island, GA, Mary Catherine (Chris) Hendry, Tucker, GA, Paul (Lisa) Dyches, Duluth, GA; nine grandchildren, four great grandchildren and her dear sister, Harriet Darden Borden Johnson of Columbia, SC. Lib loved and was blessed by her many cherished nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Sydnor Borden, John Borden, Susan Borden Umphlett, May Borden Benton, Geraldine Sanders Gerock, Thomas Rich and Joseph Sanders.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to New Covenant Presbyterian Church, 526 Hitchcock Parkway, Aiken, SC 29801 or to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
