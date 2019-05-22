Elizabeth E. Bradberry
Aiken - ELIZABETH EMMER BRADBERRY, 88, widow of Swint Edward Bradberry, Sr., died Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Aiken Regional Medical Centers.
A native of Dalton, GA, Mrs. Bradberry was a daughter of the late Jim and Rosa Wood Pierce. She lived in Aiken since 1952 and was the former co-owner of Bradberry Jewelry. She was a long-time member of South Aiken Church of God, now Mercy Church.
Survivors include her son, Porky (Connie), Aiken; three grandsons, Bryan Bradberry, Aiken, David Charles Bradberry, West Palm Beach, FL, Zachary (Michelle) Davis, Graniteville; a great-granddaughter, Brittany Bradberry, New Ellenton and her cat, Rascal.
He was preceded in death by a son, David Carlton Bradberry, a grandson, Keith Wayne Bradberry and a brother, James Edward Pierce.
The family will receive friends Thursday morning, May 23rd beginning at 10 o'clock at Mercy Church. The funeral will follow at 11 o'clock with The Revs. Kenny Murphy and Bruce Fox officiating. Interment will be in Aiken Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to Mercy Church of God, 2700 Whiskey Road, Aiken, SC 29803.
SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC
Visit the online guestbook at
www.shellhouseriversfuneralhome.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on May 22, 2019