Elizabeth G. Pulver

Elizabeth G. Pulver

AIKEN - Elizabeth G. Pulver, age 80, entered into rest Saturday, June 29, 2019 after a bravely borne illness.

Liz, as she was affectionately known, was born December 25, 1938 in Newport, Maine to the late Ralph E. Gibson Sr. and the late Ida Julia Gibson. Liz proudly served her country in the US Naval Reserves where she retired as an Information Systems Technician First Class in charge of training. She spent her military career as a Command Career Counselor and Naval Instructor. She served as president of the Naval Enlisted Reserve Association Mid-Carolina Chapter, chair of the annual Naval Military Ball, co-chair of the annual Christmas program for Assisted Living Family Fund for Parents of Children with Cancer. Additionally, she served as the USAF Auxiliary Squadron Commander (State of Maine).

Liz received her education from Columbia Southern University with a certificate in Environmental Management, Southern Maine Technical College with an associate degree in Applied Science and Environmental Compliance, the United States Air Force Leadership and Command, and the State of Maine Fire Academy Fire Fighter I and II / Hazardous Materials.

Her diverse career saw her as the Cumberland County, South Windham, Maine Deputy Director of Emergency Management from 1979 - 1987, an Environmental Protection Specialist at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard (Nuclear Repair Facility) from 1987 - 1996, Environmental Scientist with RCS Corporation in Aiken, SC; and as an Environmental, Safety, and MSHA Instructor at Aiken Technical College. She was a former member and only female officer of the Aiken Co. Hazmat Team.

In addition to her parents, Liz was preceded in death by a son, Peter Francis Carignan. She is survived by two daughters, Kellie Greenleaf, South Portland, ME and Stacie Sturgeon, Litchfield, ME; a son, Dr. Charles Carignan, MD, of Boston, MA; eight grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Neal Gibson and Ralph Gibson, Jr.

A memorial service will be held at 11 AM Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church, Aiken, SC. The family will receive friends following the service at the church.

The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.

Expressions of sympathy for the family may be left by visiting



