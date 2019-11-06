Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Inman. View Sign Service Information Bratton Funeral Home 1455 Highway 321 North York , SC 29745 (803)-684-1880 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Bratton Funeral Home 1455 Highway 321 North York , SC 29745 View Map Memorial service 2:00 PM First Presbyterian Church York , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary



York - Elizabeth Anne Sandifer Inman, 90, of York, SC passed away November 4, 2019 at Cherokee Medical Center in Gaffney, SC.

A memorial service will be at 2:00 PM Thursday, November 7, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church in York. A visitation will be Wednesday evening, November 6, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Bratton Funeral Home in York, SC.

Born September 30, 1929, Elizabeth Anne was the daughter of the late William Green Sandifer and Pearle Hayes Sandifer. She was a graduate of York High School and of Winthrop College. She loved her Winthrop years and faithfully attended reunions all of her life. Mrs. Inman taught at First Presbyterian Church Preschool early in her career. She became a kindergarten teacher at McCelvey Elementary School and then Jefferson Primary School in York, SC. where she taught for 22 years. Teaching small children was her passion and her true vocation. She never lost the wonder of a child.

Mrs. Inman was a member of First Presbyterian Church of York, where she was a devoted member of the Women of the Church, and Circle #1. She received the Lifetime Member Award which she considered one of her highest honors. Mrs Inman was a member of the York Book Club, the Thursday Afternoon Book Club, and several bridge clubs.

Mrs. Inman is survived by her five children, Jane Anne Inman (Gil) Royal of Aiken, SC.; Carroll Inman (Riley) Vernon of Waynesville, NC; Susan Inman (Mike) Hill of York, SC; Rufus Monroe Inman, II of York, SC; William Sandifer (Mimi) Inman of Aiken, SC; ten grandchildren, Gil (Cornelia) Royal of Charlotte, NC; Anne Royal (Quinn) Witte of York, SC; Lisa Vernon (Andy) Davis of York, SC; Allison Vernon (Blake) Francis of Clyde, NC; Michael (Jenny) Hill of York, SC; William (Liz Ann) Hill of York, SC; Scott (Caroline) Hill of Lexington, SC; Brooke Inman of Aiken, SC; Mimi Inman of Aiken, SC; William Inman of Aiken, SC; and nine great-grand children, Quinn Witte Jr., Landon and Monroe Davis, Charlie and Ben Frances, Sadie and Maggie Hill, Rhodes Hill, and Miles Hill; her brother and sister-in-law, Billy (Patsy) Sandifer of York, SC; her sister-in-law, Susan Inman Langford of York, SC; her extended family, Regina Pinson Inman, Tanner(Jennifer) Davis, Merrill (James)

Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of York, 10 W Liberty St., York, SC 29745.

Mrs. Inman ended each school day with the following song, "Our time together is over, and we are going home. Goodbye, goodbye be always kind and true." She lived that message.

Smith , and Elledge (Sarah) Davis: and numerous nieces and nephews. Mrs. Inman was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband of 54 years, Claude Monroe Inman, II; her sisters, Jane S. Brown and Sister S. Johnson. Her family was the greatest joy in her life.

