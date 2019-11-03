Elizabeth J. White
Aiken - ELIZABETH J. WHITE, 70, passed away, Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at her residence.
A native of Charlotte, NC, Elizabeth was a daughter of the late Wilson R. and Annie Murray Long White. She graduated from East Mecklenburg High School and UNC-Chapel Hill. She earned her master's degree from USC. Elizabeth taught school in Newberry County prior to teaching in the Aiken County Public Schools beginning in 1988. She taught art at J. D. Leaver Elementary until her retirement in 2014. Elizabeth was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and was very active until her declining health.
Surviving are her sister, Fran White, Aiken; niece, Christy White, Raleigh, NC; nephews, Aaron White (Jane), Raleigh, NC, Kevin White, Clinton, NC; great-nephews, Charlie White, Raleigh, NC, Alex White, Mexico; great-niece, Amanda White, Richmond, VA; sisters-in-law, Susan White, Raleigh, NC, Pat White, Clinton, NC. In attrition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Bill White, Murray White and a nephew, Keith White.
A memorial service will be held Saturday afternoon, November 9th at 2 o'clock at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 961 Trail Ridge Rd., Aiken, SC. The family will receive friends following the service in the fellowship hall.
Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Paul Lutheran Church's Scholarship Fund or Memorial Fund.
The family would like to acknowledge Kindred Health at Home, Kindred Hospice and Rescare / All Ways Caring Home Care (especially Patty Ackerman) for their professional and compassionate care during Elizabeth's illness.
SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Nov. 3 to Nov. 13, 2019