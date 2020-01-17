|
|
Elizabeth "JoAnne" Gilbert
AIKEN - ELIZABETH "JOANNE" KEENAN GILBERT, 48, passed away, Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at her residence.
A native of Aiken County, JoAnne was the daughter of the late Joseph Albert and Elizabeth Joyce Lark Keenan. She was born in Aiken, SC, grew up and lived in Belmont, NC for a number of years before moving back to Aiken 15 years ago. She was a former caregiver in the home healthcare industry. Joanne was a member of Heights Church.
Survivors include her spouse Mary Cherae Gilbert; son Steven Lee Owens (Jessica); daughter Victoria Elizabeth Owens (Billy); grandchildren Jacob Lee Owens, Emma Leeanne Owens, Jeremy Allan Owens; sister Judy Elaine Keenan; nephew Charles Harry Blitch IV; god-daughter Hailey Leeann Black; god-grandchildren Isaiah Freddie Meads, and Zander Christopher Dixon; step-mother Marlesia Anne Keenan; mother in-law Cheryl Ann Gilbert; and a host of other family members and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020, 3:00pm, at Heights Church with Pastor Mark Canipe officiating. Visitation will be at the church 1 hour prior to the service.
Heights Church - 4631A Jefferson Davis Highway, Beech Island, SC 29842. (Located behind Mi Rancho).
SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD, AIKEN, SC
Visit the online guestbook at
www.shellhouseriversfuneralhome.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jan. 17 to Jan. 22, 2020