Elizabeth Watts "Miss Libby "

Warrenville - Mrs. Elizabeth Foster Watts, 87, of Warrenville, SC, known as "Miss Libby" by her many friends, the Matriarch of her family, wife of the late Ernest C. Watts, entered into rest at the home of her daughter, Beverly Hamilton, on Sunday, September 1, 2019.

A lifelong resident of Aiken County, SC, she was a daughter of the late Jesse J. Sr. and Leila Pearl Clark Foster. She retired from the Hickman Division of the Graniteville Company, after thirty-nine years of service. Following her retirement from the Graniteville Company, she received her CAN certification and began working at Pepperhill Nursing Center. Miss Libby was a very active member of Mid-Valley Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir, was a member of the Ladies Sunday School Class and was in charge of the bereavement committee food and was also in charge of the food for Vacation Bible School. She enjoyed gardening and could be found most days, talking on the phone with family and friends, watching the Braves and let us not forget the Young and the Restless. More than anything however, she enjoyed spending time with her family that she loved dearly.

She loved to fish and when she was fishing, she always had to have a "huge orange cork." In Jennifer's words, "Nannie was a sweet southern soul. She was the best."

In addition to her husband, daughter and parents family members include sons, Stephen L. Eubanks, Sr., Edgefield, SC and Ricky C. Bonnette, Gloverville, SC; sister, Betty Furchess, Wilham, CT; grandchildren, Rick, Margaret, Daniel, Jason, Tonya, Jennifer and Stevie, great-grandchildren, Preslee, Reed, John Luke, Sierra, Sydney, Brittany, Allison, Brandon, Karli, Bailey, Kayla, Nathan and Zachary and great-great-grandchildren, Cohen and Khloe Grace.

Friends will be greeted by the family on (this evening) Wednesday, September 4, 2019, from 6 until 8 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway Graniteville, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at 2 o'clock at Mid-Valley Baptist Church, Graniteville, SC. Pastor Burt Baynham will officiate. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Graniteville, SC. Pallbearers will be Neil Nappier, Danny Harrell, Reed Sikes, Shane Hodson, Jacob Glenn and Josh Martin.

If so desired, memorials may be made the Mid-Valley Baptist Church.

The family sincerely appreciates all of the help that Miss Patsy gave.

