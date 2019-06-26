Elizabeth Longacre
North Augusta - Mrs. Elizabeth Josephine Longacre, 89, of North Augusta, SC, wife of the late Richard Longacre, entered into rest on Sunday, June 23, 2019, in the comfort of her home.
Born in and a lifelong, resident of Aiken County, SC, she as a daughter of the late Jasper Fulmer and the late Gertrude Alice Wessinger Leach. She retired from Bath Mill. Mrs. Longacre enjoyed gardening and shopping. More than anything however, she enjoyed spending time with her family.
In addition to her husband and parents, family members include a daughter, Sharon Hoffman, siblings, Betty Zimmerman and William Leach, grandchildren, September Epperly, Celeste Guerrero, David Johnston, Jr. and Kris Hoffman, twelve great-grandchildren and numerous great-great-grandchildren.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Visit www.HatcherFuneralHome.com to share memories of Mrs. Longacre and leave a message of condolence for the family.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on June 26, 2019