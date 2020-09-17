Elizabeth Porter Coats
New Ellenton - Funeral Services for Mrs. Elizabeth Porter Coats, 90, who entered into rest September 14, 2020, will be conducted Sunday afternoon at 3 o'clock from the Talatha Baptist Church. Reverend Jordan Bird officiating. Interment in Talatha Cemetery. Those in attendance are encouraged to wear a mask and social distancing will be practiced.
Mrs. Coats was a life-long resident of New Ellenton. She was an active member of Talatha Baptist Church where she served on the Stewardship Committee, President of the Friendship Sunday School Class and a Choir member. Mrs. Coats was a retired Lab Technician from Westinghouse at the Savannah River Site with 18 years of service and was an avid golfer who also enjoyed bowling. She was predeceased by her husbands, Durand Coats and Perry S. Porter, parents, Jesse and Viola Key, three sisters, Lucille Porter, Jessie Ford and Mary J. Key and a granddaughter, Holli Beth Dixon Strader.
Survivors include three daughters, Linda (Gene) Treadway, North Augusta, Virginia (Michael) Dixon, Aiken and Beth (Grady) Yonce, New Ellenton; a son, Stanley (Jeanette) Porter, New Ellenton; seven grandchildren, Duane Feldman, Emilie Wilson, Mandy Aberle-Dixon, Jennifer Smith, Sara Lucas, Julie Wilhite and Kerrie Wyckoff; thirteen great grandchildren; a brother, Claude J. (Maria) Key, New Ellenton; cousin, Ann Anderson, New Ellenton; stepchildren, Kayla Thompson, Myrtle Beach, SC and Bryan (Angela) Coats, North Augusta.
The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
Honorary Pallbearers will be members of the Friendship Sunday School Class. Active Pallbearers will be David Hubbard, Dale Roberts, Jimmy Wilson, John Porter, Mark Lucas, Gary Miller, Duane Feldman and Rob Wilhite.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Talatha Baptist Church Building Fund, 361 Talatha Church Road, Aiken, SC 29803.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181).
