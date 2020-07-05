Elizabeth Therese Strycharz
Aiken - Elizabeth Therese Strycharz, age 89, entered Heaven's gates, June 28, 2020.
Mrs. Strycharz was born in Suffield, CT to the late Walter Falkowski and the late Christine Falkowski.
From CT her life's journey took her to the state of NH and finally to Aiken, SC to be near her son and daughter. Liz, or "great gram" as she was known to her three great grandchildren immediately got involved in the town of Aiken. She volunteered at the Aiken Regional Medical Center, the Aiken Center for the Arts and the Etherredge Center. She was a communicant at St. Mary's and also volunteered her time in the library at Kalmia Landing where she lived for 9 years. She loved to take water aerobic classes at the Y in town and enjoyed making her own greeting cards. In earlier years she enjoyed weekly polka dancing with her husband and cooking polish dishes.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Strycharz was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Bernard Michael Strycharz; six brothers, Victor, Edward, Leon, Henry, Charlie, and Frank; a sister, Florence.
Survivors include her children, Sandra Staiger (Ross) and Paul Strycharz (Joann), all of Aiken, SC; two grandchildren, Kevin Chiarizio (Karen) and Steven Chiarizio (Linda); three great-grandchildren, Austin, Shelby, and Logan; a brother, Chester (Ann); and several nieces and nephews.
The Funeral Liturgy will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in The George Funeral Chapel with The Very Rev. Gregory Wilson officiating. Interment will be at a later date in St. Bernard's Catholic Cemetery, Rockville, CT.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Mary Help of Christians Church or Stand At The Crossroads Ministries 846 Eastern Place NE Aiken, SC 29801
The Historic George Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
