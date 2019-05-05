Elizabeth Walker
AIKEN - Mrs Elizabeth Walker,88, 802 Harold Lane, entered into rest May 3, 2019 at Aiken Regional Medical Center. Funeral arrangements will be announced.
Mrs. Walker was a member of the Jacksonville Baptist Church, Graniteville. Survivors include four daughters, Diane Cook Taylor, Montmorenci, Dorothy Walker Williams, Graniteville, Anna (Wesley) Patterson, Aiken, & Mattie Corley, Clarksville, TN. Two sons, Stenson Walker Jr, Aiken & David Cook, Lubick, TX: a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, & other relatives.
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
390 Beaufort St., Aiken (803) 648-0134
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on May 5, 2019