Elizabeth Walker

Guest Book
  • "Our heartfelt condolences to you and your family during..."
    - Elder Frank and Evangelist Carol Wade Williams
  • "Let God lay His gentle hands upon your shoulders and guide..."
  • "Offering my condolences to the family,may your wonderful..."
    - Foster
  • "Praying for the family may God give the strength in your..."
    - The Isaac's
Service Information
G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
390 Beaufort St Ne
Aiken, SC
29801
(803)-648-0134
Lying in State
Monday, May 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Jacksonville Baptist Church
Funeral service
Monday, May 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Jacksonville Baptist Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

Elizabeth Walker
AIKEN - Funeral services for Mrs. Elizabeth Walker will be noon tomorrow, May 13, 2019 at Jacksonville Baptist Church with Rev. Josh Bryant officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church from 11am until the hour of service. The family will assemble at the residence of Rev. Josh Bryant, 661 Ascauga Lake Rd, Graniteville at 11:15am.
Family and friends may call the residence of Rev. Josh Bryant or after 3pm today at the funeral home.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY
390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on May 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.