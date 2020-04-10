|
Elizabeth Williams
Graniteville - Ms. Elizabeth Baxley Williams, age 80, entered into rest on Tuesday April 7th, 2020 surrounded by her children at her home in Graniteville, SC. She is survived by her former spouse, G.L. Williams; son, Mike (Marie) Williams; daughters, Lisa (Len) Wilson, Stacey (Richard) Brown; brother, Tillman (Ann) Baxley; sister, Patricia (Laverne) Crook; eleven grandchildren and nineteen great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, George Crafton and Hazel McDaniel Baxley; daughter, Angela Watkins; brother, George Baxley, Jr.; and many nieces and nephews that she held dear to her heart.
Ms. Williams was a member of Christian Heritage Church in Graniteville. She was a hair stylist at J.B. Whites for many years before helping with the family business at G.L. Williams Trucking Co.. Through the years she was involved in many charities such as being a volunteer at University Hospital and Riverview Parks and Recreation. She was also a Den Mother for the Boy Scouts and a Sunday School Teacher. Ms. Williams enjoyed traveling, cooking, baking, keeping her grandkids and family close together and she especially enjoyed searching out her family ancestory. She will be greatly missed by all whose lives she touched.
A private family graveside service will be held on Friday April 10th, 2020 at the Williams Family Cemetery with Pastor Stephen Phillips officiating. The interment will immediately follow. Pallbearers will be: Allen Williams, Michael Williams III., Ethan Taylor, Richard Brown, Randal Crook and Len Wilson. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Macon Williams, Preston Owensby and Cody Hartley. Please note that for those who aren't able to attend due to the Covid19 crisis, this service will be live-streamed from the official Napier Funeral Home Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, it is Ms. Williams wish that donations be made to the Hospitality Ministry at Christian Heritage Church at 285 Ascauga Lake Road. Graniteville, SC 29829 in her memory. Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829 has been entrusted with these arrangements. If you wish to send a condolence to the family you may do so on the online guestbook at www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Apr. 10 to Apr. 22, 2020