Davis Funeral Home Inc
412 Merritt St
Ridge Spring, SC 29129
(803) 685-5120
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Monetta Baptist Church
Elizabeth Williams Phillips

Elizabeth Williams Phillips Obituary
Elizabeth Williams Phillips
BATESBURG-LEESVILLE - Elizabeth Williams Phillips of Batesburg-Leesville, died Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the age of 92.
Private funeral services for the immediate family will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at Monetta Baptist Church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. A public viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Monetta Baptist Church and will be limited to five people at a time. Please wear a mask to protect yourself and others.
Due to the CDC and federal guidelines regarding COVID-19, we request the public to honor the request for a private service only. We are fighting a disease war and less cooperate with other. Thank you for your cooperation.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Mar. 23 to Apr. 1, 2020
