1/1
Ella Mae Greene
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ella Mae Greene
Aiken - Ella Mae Greene died Monday, October 26, 2020, at Augusta University Medical Center.
A resident of Aiken County for more than 65 years, Mrs. Greene was born on December 25, 1932 in Mena, Arkansas. She was a member of Corinth Baptist Church in New Ellenton and had many friends at Foreman Memorial Baptist Church. Mrs. Greene was retired from Bank of America. She loved her Lord and her family beyond measure.
She taught us to smell the flowers and to see the beauty in everything around us. She taught us to love all animals and to walk barefoot in the grass. We will always hear her sweet voice and remember the smell of coffee on her breath when she would read to us. The world was a more beautiful place because she was in it.
Survivors include her children, Lonnie Reid Greene (Lorrie) of New Ellenton, Donna Greene deMedicis of Warrenville, and Lisa Carole Greene (Sharon) of Durham, NC; five grandchildren, Tanya Marie Tomory, Donald Owens Greene, II, Elana Katherine Williams, Ella Danielle Robinson, and Joshua Reid Greene; one brother and four sisters; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews who treasure her memory.
In addition to her parents, Ala and Mae Brown, Mrs. Greene was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Donald Owens Greene, her oldest son, Perry Allen Greene, one sister and four brothers.
Funeral services will be held Friday at 1 PM at Southlawn Cemetery in Aiken.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare, 199 Willow Run Rd., Aiken, SC, 29801.
SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME,
715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC
Visit the online guestbook at www.shellhouseriversfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Oct. 29 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Southlawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
715 East Pine Log Road
Aiken, SC 29803
803-641-4401
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved