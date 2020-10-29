Ella Mae Greene
Aiken - Ella Mae Greene died Monday, October 26, 2020, at Augusta University Medical Center.
A resident of Aiken County for more than 65 years, Mrs. Greene was born on December 25, 1932 in Mena, Arkansas. She was a member of Corinth Baptist Church in New Ellenton and had many friends at Foreman Memorial Baptist Church. Mrs. Greene was retired from Bank of America. She loved her Lord and her family beyond measure.
She taught us to smell the flowers and to see the beauty in everything around us. She taught us to love all animals and to walk barefoot in the grass. We will always hear her sweet voice and remember the smell of coffee on her breath when she would read to us. The world was a more beautiful place because she was in it.
Survivors include her children, Lonnie Reid Greene (Lorrie) of New Ellenton, Donna Greene deMedicis of Warrenville, and Lisa Carole Greene (Sharon) of Durham, NC; five grandchildren, Tanya Marie Tomory, Donald Owens Greene, II, Elana Katherine Williams, Ella Danielle Robinson, and Joshua Reid Greene; one brother and four sisters; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews who treasure her memory.
In addition to her parents, Ala and Mae Brown, Mrs. Greene was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Donald Owens Greene, her oldest son, Perry Allen Greene, one sister and four brothers.
Funeral services will be held Friday at 1 PM at Southlawn Cemetery in Aiken.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare, 199 Willow Run Rd., Aiken, SC, 29801.
