Ellaree Williams Simpkins
AIKEN - Mrs. Ellaree Williams Simpkins, age 91, of 573 Union Church Lane, departed this life on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Pruitt Health of Aiken. Funeral services will be held 2 PM Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Bell Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 2300 Edgefield Hwy, Aiken, SC. (Viewing 1-2 PM) with Rev. Lester A. Smalls, Pastor and Rev. James Reynolds, Eulogist. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. Ellaree Williams Simpkins was born June 6, 1928. She was the beloved daughter of Walter and Maggie Bouknight Williams. After a two month struggle with illness, she was called home to be with the Lord. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dea. Henry Lee Simpkins; daughter, Lucille Coles, grandson, Shawn Priester; while leaving to cherish her memory, two daughters, Maggie B. Simpkins and Ora L. Priester, son, Larry Simpkins; two sisters, Annie R. Williams and Lula (Eugene) Long; sister-in-law, Annie Wright; eleven grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and loving friends. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 6-7 PM. Friends may call JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield St. SE, Aiken, SC 29801, 803-649-6123 Saturday from 3-8 PM.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Jan. 24, 2020