Home

POWERED BY

EllDee Wise

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EllDee Wise Obituary
EllDee Wise
GLOVERVILLE - EllDee Wise 76, died Fri March 13, 2020. Proceeded by son, Jimmy D. Wise, father James Wise and mother Mary Grant. He was a veteran of US Navy served in Vietnam. Lived in Beech Island since 1970 and retired from Kimberly Clark in 2000. Survivors include, wife Alma Christine Wise of 54 years, daughter Angel Wise-Flanagan (Mitch), son Darryl Wise (Valerie), 4 grandchildren Preston Wise, Chelsea Wise, Branden Flanagan and Kiana Flanagan. Arrangements will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Mar. 18 to Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EllDee's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -