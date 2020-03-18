|
|
EllDee Wise
GLOVERVILLE - EllDee Wise 76, died Fri March 13, 2020. Proceeded by son, Jimmy D. Wise, father James Wise and mother Mary Grant. He was a veteran of US Navy served in Vietnam. Lived in Beech Island since 1970 and retired from Kimberly Clark in 2000. Survivors include, wife Alma Christine Wise of 54 years, daughter Angel Wise-Flanagan (Mitch), son Darryl Wise (Valerie), 4 grandchildren Preston Wise, Chelsea Wise, Branden Flanagan and Kiana Flanagan. Arrangements will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Mar. 18 to Mar. 25, 2020