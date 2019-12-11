Home

POWERED BY

Services
Milton Shealy Funeral Home
115 N. Pine St.
Batesburg-Leesville, SC 29006
803-532-6100
Graveside service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Ridge Spring Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen Fox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen Fox

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ellen Fox Obituary
Ellen Fox
MONETTA - Ellen Irene Fox, 83, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, December 14, at Ridge Spring Cemetery with Rev. Daniel McGaha officiating. Visitation will be held after the service.
Mrs. Fox was born in Samaria, SC, daughter of the late George and Estelle Kneece Bolin Burgess.
Surviving are her son, Randy Fox; daughter and son-in-law, Donna (Crys) Lybrand; brother, John Henry Burgess; grandchildren, Brad (Kelly) Rushton, Brittany (Daniel) McGaha, and Blake Lybrand. She was preceded in death by husband, Edwin Carroll "Buck" Fox; daughter, Diane Winstead; eight sisters and four brothers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to . The family would like to give a special thanks to Compassionate Care Hospice.
Condolences may be expressed at miltonshealy.com.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ellen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -