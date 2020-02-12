|
Ellen Poston
AIKEN - Mrs. Ellen Poulas Poston, 94, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family.
She was born in Darlington, SC on March 1, 1925 to the late James and Ethel Waddell Poulas. Her father emigrated here from Greece as a young man where he met his wife with the two having 11 children, with Ellen being the second oldest. She earned her RN through the Army Nurse Cadet Corps Program at the VA in Columbia, SC and moved to Aiken after putting her husband through law school where he launched his new law practice. Her late husband Burt Poston began his career by checking titles for most of the properties acquired by the government to create SRS then know as the "Bomb Plant". While raising her three children, she also enjoyed playing bridge, traveling and will be remembered as an excellent cook. She loved to dance and spent most summers and holidays with her large extended families. She was a wonderful "Mimi" to her 9 grandchildren. Ellen was a devoted wife and mother, always loving and living life to the fullest.
She is survived by her three children, Vin Poston, Aiken, Susan (Kent) Redd, Aiken, Leigh (Keith) Bradsher, Columbia; 9 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Jeanette Jordan, Patricia (Frank) Boykin and Betty McClellan.
In addition to her parents, Ellen was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin "Burt" Poston, Sr. and several siblings.
The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to Ms. Pearl Mack for her care and compassion for Ellen in her final years.
Funeral services will be held 3:00 PM Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Aiken's First Baptist Church with The Revs. John Carroll and Wes Church officiating. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service in the church parlor. Interment will follow in Bethany Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Todd Alexander, Scott Patterson, Taylor Barden, Phillip Cothran, Whit Corley and Jason Corley.
