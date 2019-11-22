Elliott Smith
AIKEN - Mr. Elliott Smith, 68, of 550 East Gate Dr, entered into rest November 19, 2019. Funeral arrangements will be announced.
Mr. Smith was a member of the Apostolic Lighthouse Church and a graduate of Martha Schofield High School Class of 1970.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia Doyle Smith; four daughters, Erica Elaine Doyle, Quatesha Smith both of Aiken; Lamica Jacques, Springfield Garden, NY, and Ramona Gales, Freeport, NY; three sons, Kenyata (Laquanda) Smith, Irmo, SC, Roman Hicks, Orange County, CA, and Tybias Smith, Aiken; four sisters, Gloria Holloway, Hempstead, NY, Grace Cullum, Roberta Doyle, and Jeanette (Ronnie ) Green all of Aiken; one brother, John Henry (Sarah) Smith, Aiken; 7 Grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
Family and friends may call the residence of his daughter, Erica Doyle, 930 Callahan Terrace.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary 390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Nov. 22, 2019