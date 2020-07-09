1/
Elma Lee Smith DuBose
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elma Lee Smith DuBose
Ridge Spring - Elma Lee Smith DuBose, 91, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 P.M. Friday, July 10, at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church with interment in the church cemetery with Rev. Charles Yoho and Rev. Vollie Gibbs officiating. A closed casket visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
Mrs. DuBose was born in Aiken County, daughter of the late Bennie Lee and Minnie Lee Smith. She was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. Mrs. DuBose loved to crochet and made numerous pieces for everyone. She crocheted special hats and scarves for cancer veterans in need. Mrs. DuBose especially loved meeting people while she was working at Maxway for 25 years.
Surviving are her husband, Thomas Edwin DuBose; children, Eddie DuBose of Ridge Spring, Carolyn (Ronnie) Price of Monetta; sister-in-law, Jean Smith of Trenton; grandson, Christopher Price; and great grandson, Mason Ballenger Price. She was preceded in death by her brother, John Clarence Smith; and sisters and brother-in-law, Lois Corneila "Bobo" Smith, and Lena Mae Salter (Tracy).
Memories and condolences may be expressed at miltonshealy.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jul. 9 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church
Send Flowers
JUL
10
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved