Elma Lee Smith DuBose
Ridge Spring - Elma Lee Smith DuBose, 91, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 P.M. Friday, July 10, at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church with interment in the church cemetery with Rev. Charles Yoho and Rev. Vollie Gibbs officiating. A closed casket visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
Mrs. DuBose was born in Aiken County, daughter of the late Bennie Lee and Minnie Lee Smith. She was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. Mrs. DuBose loved to crochet and made numerous pieces for everyone. She crocheted special hats and scarves for cancer veterans in need. Mrs. DuBose especially loved meeting people while she was working at Maxway for 25 years.
Surviving are her husband, Thomas Edwin DuBose; children, Eddie DuBose of Ridge Spring, Carolyn (Ronnie) Price of Monetta; sister-in-law, Jean Smith of Trenton; grandson, Christopher Price; and great grandson, Mason Ballenger Price. She was preceded in death by her brother, John Clarence Smith; and sisters and brother-in-law, Lois Corneila "Bobo" Smith, and Lena Mae Salter (Tracy).
