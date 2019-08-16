Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eloise Beck Crouch. View Sign Service Information Rowland Funeral Home 637 West Martintown Rd North Augusta , SC 29841 (803)-278-2525 Visitation 1:30 PM - 3:00 PM Grace United Methodist Church Memorial service 3:00 PM Grace United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Eloise Beck Crouch

North Augusta - Mrs. Eloise Beck Crouch, 84, entered into rest on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at her residence.

Her memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, August 17, 2019 in Grace United Methodist Church. Inurnment will be in Graniteville Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 1:30 PM until service time.

Eloise was born Feb. 24, 1935 to the late Olin and Lenora Beck and was raised in Montmorenci, SC. She lived many years in Graniteville before making North Augusta her home in 1997. She was an active member of Grace United Methodist Church and thoroughly enjoyed her time spent with the Florrie Derrick Circle. She retired as a research analyst from Graniteville Company after over 40 years of service. Shortly before and for many years after her retirement, she could be found volunteering at University Hospital as one of the "Pink Ladies". She was married to the late Charles William Crouch for 44 years. Cooking, baking, sewing and spending time with her family were among her favorite activities.

She was preceded in death by her siblings, Olin Beck, Calvin Beck, and Phrontis Dukes.

Survivors include her son, Charles Martin Crouch (Patricia) of Lexington, SC; her daughter, Marilyn Crouch Reid (Jim) of North Augusta; her grandchildren, Charles Martin Crouch, Jr. (Huntley), Jefferson Alan Crouch (Megan); Krista Holloway Jiunnies (Jeremy) and Whitney Holloway Thompson (Casey); twelve great grandchildren; one great great grandson and a host of nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank Trinity Hospice for their care of Mrs. Crouch.

Memorials may be made to Grace UMC, Florrie Derrick Circle, 639 Georgia Ave. North Augusta, SC 29841 or the , 901 Greene St. Augusta, GA 30901.

Visit the online register at

Rowland-Ford Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

www.rowlandfordfuneralhome.com

