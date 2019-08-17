Eloise Beck Crouch
North Augusta - Mrs. Eloise Beck Crouch, 84, entered into rest on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at her residence.
Her memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, August 17, 2019 in Grace United Methodist Church with Dr. John M. Younginer, Jr. and Rev. Ken Timmerman officiating. Inurnment will be in Graniteville Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 1:30 PM until service time.
Memorials may be made to Grace UMC, Florrie Derrick Circle, 639 Georgia Ave. North Augusta, SC 29841 or the , 901 Greene St. Augusta, GA 30901.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Aug. 17, 2019