Eloise Courtney

AIKEN - Mrs. Eloise Cushman Courtney, age 88, beloved wife of the late Paul Richard Courtney, entered into rest on Saturday, February 23rd, 2019 at Aiken Regional Medical Centers. She is survived by her sons, Paul Jeffery (Pamela) Courtney, Russel (Lisa) Courtney, Marty Courtney; eight grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. In addition to her husband she is preceded in death by her son, Thomas Eugene Courtney; parents, Arthur and Lula Randall Cushman; and nine siblings. A funeral service celebrating her life will be held on Monday, February 25th, 2019 at 2pm at Levels Baptist Church in Aiken, with the Rev. Clint Bartlett and Rev. Ron Hasty officiating. The interment will immediately follow at Aiken Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements. To send an expression of sympathy, you may visit the guestbook at

