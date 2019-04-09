Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eloise S. Twombly. View Sign

Eloise S Twombly

AIKEN - Eloise S. Twombly, a native of Plainfield, New Jersey, began attending the Unitarian Church at the age of 12 and graduated from Swarthmore College with a BA in Economics. She met her husband of 55 years, the late John Twombly, at the Unitarian Church. Together with her husband, Eloise was a founding member of the Unitarian Church of Aiken.

Eloise was also a founding member and first president of the Aiken County Council on Human Relations and often commented that what she was most proud of were her accomplishments as a

Eloise played the cello with the Augusta Symphony for 48 years and taught piano for over 25 years, mentoring students who won South Carolina state competitions. She had a lifelong attachment to Vermont, summering there for decades. Eloise also enjoyed travel throughout the United States including Hawaii and St Petersburg, FL and internationally to Canada, Europe, Israel, and Peru. An enthusiastic competitor, she enjoyed tennis, golf, swimming and sailing.

Eloise's mottos were "All the joy of life depends on the art of making friends." and "Make new friends but keep the old. One is silver and the other gold." Throughout her life, Eloise strove to do her best in everything she put her mind to including sports and contributions to her community. She lived in Aiken for 67 years until her death March 31, 2019 at the age of 91.

Survivors include a sister Mary Kay Binder, daughters Katherine Twombly and Barbara Twombly-Herrick, son-in-law Christopher Herrick, grandchildren Michael Herrick and Laura

Memorial contributions may be made to the Aiken Unitarian Universalist Church, in lieu of flowers

Eloise S TwomblyAIKEN - Eloise S. Twombly, a native of Plainfield, New Jersey, began attending the Unitarian Church at the age of 12 and graduated from Swarthmore College with a BA in Economics. She met her husband of 55 years, the late John Twombly, at the Unitarian Church. Together with her husband, Eloise was a founding member of the Unitarian Church of Aiken.Eloise was also a founding member and first president of the Aiken County Council on Human Relations and often commented that what she was most proud of were her accomplishments as a civil rights activist in the early 1960s.Eloise played the cello with the Augusta Symphony for 48 years and taught piano for over 25 years, mentoring students who won South Carolina state competitions. She had a lifelong attachment to Vermont, summering there for decades. Eloise also enjoyed travel throughout the United States including Hawaii and St Petersburg, FL and internationally to Canada, Europe, Israel, and Peru. An enthusiastic competitor, she enjoyed tennis, golf, swimming and sailing.Eloise's mottos were "All the joy of life depends on the art of making friends." and "Make new friends but keep the old. One is silver and the other gold." Throughout her life, Eloise strove to do her best in everything she put her mind to including sports and contributions to her community. She lived in Aiken for 67 years until her death March 31, 2019 at the age of 91.Survivors include a sister Mary Kay Binder, daughters Katherine Twombly and Barbara Twombly-Herrick, son-in-law Christopher Herrick, grandchildren Michael Herrick and Laura Smith , and her dear friend Gordon Lewis.Memorial contributions may be made to the Aiken Unitarian Universalist Church, in lieu of flowers Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Apr. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Civil Rights Smith Return to today's Obituaries for The Aiken Standard Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close