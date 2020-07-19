Em Dashiell Rubin
Aiken - Em Dashiell Rubin, 94, known lovingly as Nana Banana, Super Nana or just Mom, peacefully joined her savior Jesus Christ on July 13, 2020. She was born in Columbus, Mississippi on December 4, 1925 to Mary Louise (Frazee) and Thomas Rowan Dashiell. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Thomas Rowan Dashiell, Jr.
Em and her husband, Julie, lived in Aiken in the early 1950's, then moved and traveled around the world. Upon retirement in 1987, they decided to return to Aiken. Em was a member of the Altar Guild at St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church in Aiken, worked at the Aiken Public Library, played in numerous Bridge groups, loved to entertain, and was the calligrapher for many local golf tournaments.
Em is survived by her husband of 70 years, Julius Harry Rubin of Aiken; daughter Mary "Scottie" Cotter and husband Britt, of Tierra Verde, Florida; granddaughter Lauren (Cotter) Macauley and husband Greg and great grandchildren Wren and Britt, of Mead, Colorado; granddaughter Megan Cotter of Cypress, Texas; and grandson Justin Cotter of Cedar Park, Texas.
There will not be a celebration of Em's life at this time due to pandemic concerns; Em's ashes will be interred in St. Thaddeus Cemetery in Aiken at a later date.
