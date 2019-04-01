Emerson Johnson

AIKEN - Ret. Sgt. Emerson F. Johnson entered eternal life on March 30, 2019 at the age of 88. Loving and devoted husband of Naomi Walker-Johnson. They were married for 42 years. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date. Family and friends may call the residence, 581 Brayboy Rd, 29803 or JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield St SE, Aiken, SC 29801, 803 649-6123.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Apr. 1, 2019
