Emerson Johnson
AIKEN - Ret. Sgt. Emerson F. Johnson entered eternal life on March 30, 2019 at the age of 88. Loving and devoted husband of Naomi Walker-Johnson. They were married for 42 years. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date. Family and friends may call the residence, 581 Brayboy Rd, 29803 or JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield St SE, Aiken, SC 29801, 803 649-6123.
Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home
126 Fairfield Street SE
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6123
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Apr. 1, 2019